The 12,500 sq ft market-style food hall includes an in-store bakery for freshly-baked breads and pastries and a dedicated M&S Wine Shop.

More than 60 new jobs have been created in the local area, M&S said.

The brand-new store in Linlithgow follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest £30 million in its store rotation programme across Scotland, creating over 6500 new jobs.

Brian Torley, Store Manager at M&S Linlithgow said: “Our whole team has been working really hard to deliver this fantastic new M&S Linlithgow Foodhall and it’s been great to hear from customers today how much they love it.

"When you visit the store, you’ll find a spacious design across our Foodhall with great features like our fantastic M&S Bakery, M&S Wine Shop and our digital Click & Collect service which are all designed to make shopping with us more enjoyable and more convenient than ever.

The store is located at Units 5 & 6 of Stockbridge Retail Park, Falkirk Road, Linlithgow, EH49 7AS and open Mondays to Saturdays 8.30am to 9.00pm and Sundays 9.00am to 7.00pm.