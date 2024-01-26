Marks & Spencer has opened a new food hall in a Scots town as part of its major expansion push north of the border.

The new Linlithgow store, located in the town's Stockbridge Retail Park, opened its doors to shoppers on Thursday. 

The 12,500 sq ft market-style food hall includes an in-store bakery for freshly-baked breads and pastries and a dedicated M&S Wine Shop.

More than 60 new jobs have been created in the local area, M&S said. 

The brand-new store in Linlithgow follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest £30 million in its store rotation programme across Scotland, creating over 6500 new jobs.

Brian Torley, Store Manager at M&S Linlithgow said: “Our whole team has been working really hard to deliver this fantastic new M&S Linlithgow Foodhall and it’s been great to hear from customers today how much they love it.

"When you visit the store, you’ll find a spacious design across our Foodhall with great features like our fantastic M&S Bakery, M&S Wine Shop and our digital Click & Collect service which are all designed to make shopping with us more enjoyable and more convenient than ever. 

The store is located at Units 5 & 6 of Stockbridge Retail Park, Falkirk Road, Linlithgow, EH49 7AS and open Mondays to Saturdays 8.30am to 9.00pm and Sundays 9.00am to 7.00pm.