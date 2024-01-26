It comes after an earlier application for works including the demolition of the former cinema auditorium in Portobello to create 20 flats and a car park was refused by the City of Edinburgh Council and an appeal to Scottish Ministers was lost.

The business raised questions over the C-listed building’s condition and the refusal of its plans in comparison to other projects, including former cinemas and listed buildings.

Campaigners the Friends of The George have been bidding to purchase the building.

“The decision to make no change to the inclusion of the building on the list is not a decision to include a building on the list,” the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) of the Scottish Government said.

“While the appellants had requested HES to review the inclusion of the building in the list, and HES had agreed to carry out such a review, the appellants had no statutory right to require such a review.

“Since the appeal is invalid, there will be no further consideration of it by Scottish Ministers.”

An agent for the business has written to contest the decision, writing: “Put simply, the building has been included in the list since 1974. An application was made to exclude it from the list. That application has now been refused.

“The refusal decision was therefore to continue to include it. Accordingly, it is respectfully submitted that the submission of HES in the letter of 12 December should be rejected, and the appeal should proceed in the normal way.”

Scottish restaurant group reveals major new opening plans

One of Scotland’s largest independent hospitality groups has revealed plans for new restaurant openings - targeting its first-ever move into London as well as another venue in Newcastle.

Mario Gizzi, co-founder of Di Maggio’s owner DRG, revealed today that the group is exploring locations for a first venue in the UK’s capital. He flagged the possibility of acquiring an existing restaurant business as part of DRG’s expansion plans.

Family to sell 'local institution' pub after 72 years

An island bar that has been in the same family for 72 years has been brought to market for sale.

Smith and Clough Business Associates said the incumbent family member plans to retire after running the well-performing bar for 46 years. Mac’s Bar in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is for sale with four flats that produce a rental income of £20,000 a year.