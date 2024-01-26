It comes after the UK Health Security Agency declared a national health incident amid a surge in cases and low vaccine uptake.

More than 1,600 suspected cases were recorded in 2023, the agency said, up from 735 in 2022 and 360 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a fresh warning this week after an almost 45-fold rise in cases across Europe.

Scots are being urged to get vaccinated amid a rise in measles cases

Some 42,200 cases were reported by member states in 2023, almost 45 times the 941 cases in 2022.

It it thought falling levels of vaccination are driving the resurgence of the potentially fatal disease, which was eliminated completely from the UK in 2017.

In Scotland, NHS Highland has the lowest take up of MMR at 84.5 per cent, more than five per cent lower than the national average.

The rising trend is expected to continue if people do not vaccinate their children, the WHO said.

What is measles? How does it spread?





Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

If it spreads to parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain, it can cause serious health problems, including pneumonia, meningitis, blindness, and seizures.

Catching measles whilst pregnant could harm the baby, potentially leading to miscarriage or premature birth. Anyone who is pregnant who thinks they might have measles is advised to get medical advice.

What are the symptoms of measles?





Measles symptoms include a rash and cold

Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, which are then followed by a rash two to four days later. According to the NHS, the symptoms of measles include:

A high temperature

A runny or blocked nose

Sneezing

A cough

A fever which may reach around 40°C

Red, sore, watery eyes

Small white spots in the mouth, inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips

A rash which starts on the face and ears and spreads to the rest of the body

Measles rashes are sometimes raised and join together to form red blotchy patches. They are sometimes itchy, but not usually.

What are the symptoms of measles in babies? What can parents do?





A young child with a measles rash (Image: Getty)

Measles symptoms are the same in babies as in adults – a cold with a rash developing a few days later.

If you think your child has measles, you should call to ask for an urgent GP appointment or get help from the NHS 111 number.

Parents can help ease their child's symptoms by letting them get plenty of rest and water, giving them paracetamol or ibuprofen if they have a temperature, and using cotton wool soaked in warm water to gently remove any crusts from their eyes.

What is the best medical advice for measles?





Having the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent measles. Two doses of the vaccination will give lifelong protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

If you are not sure if you or your child have had the vaccine, ask your GP surgery. It is provided free on the NHS.

If you have measles, make sure you rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take painkillers to relieve a high temperature.

As the disease is highly infectious, it is advised to stay at home for at least four days from when the rash first appears.

Can you still get measles after having the MMR vaccine?





According to the NHS, it is very unlikely to catch measles if you have had both doses of the MMR vaccine or have had measles before.

For more information on measles and to check if you and your child are full protected, visit the NHS Inform website.