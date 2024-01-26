In 2023, COPFS received 74 reports of babies who had died.

Nineteen died while co-sleeping and of these deaths, 12 involved alcohol or drugs being consumed by their parents or carer before co-sleeping.

What is the best advice?

NHS Scotland has produced a booklet it says has “saved many babies lives”.

Parents are urged to put babies on down to sleep in a clear, flat space. Rooms should be smoke free.

It is most important to put the infant on its back – not on its side, or front.

This should be done for every sleep, until they are old enough to roll over on their own. Then parents can leave them to find their own position for sleep.

Statistics show that many more babies have died suddenly when placed to sleep on their front or side, rather than on their back.

Where should babies sleep?

The advice is for parents to keep their babies with them in the same room – in a cot or Moses basket – until they are six months old. Parents should stay close by while their baby sleeps.

The guidelines state that the baby should have a firm, flat mattress with no raised or cushioned areas.

No pillows, quilts, duvets or bumpers.

No pods, nests or sleep positioners.

Any other advice?

Make sure your baby’s head is kept uncovered so they don’t get too hot.

Try to keep the room temperature between 16 and 20 degrees so the baby does not get too hot or cold and make sure bedding is appropriate for the time of year.

Place the baby at the bottom of the cot so that they cannot wriggle under covers – this is called ‘feet to foot’.

Ensure that the sleep space, is kept clear of all items and there is nothing within reach of the space e.g., blind cords, soft toys or nappy sacks.

But what about bedsharing?

The guidance does not rule it out, but stresses there are risks which should be avoided.

Parents should never share a bed with a baby if they have recently drunk any alcohol or consumed drugs, if they smoke, or if the baby was born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) or weighed under 2.5kg or 5½ lbs when they were born.

Pets should be kept away from the bed, which should not be shared with other children.

Pillows and adult bedding should be kept away from the baby.

Parents should never sleep with a baby on a sofa or armchair. The risk of SIDS is 50 times higher for babies when they sleep on a sofa or armchair with an adult.