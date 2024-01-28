According to analysis from Citizens Advice Scotland, 1.9 million people have cut back on going to pubs and restaurants.

In addition, 1.6m have cut back on takeaways and 1.4m have decreased their usage of gym memberships and entertainment subscriptions, or taken fewer day trips.

YouGov surveyed 1,000 adults between 24th - 26th October 2023 in an online survey.

Their responses were then weighted against the population of Scotland as a whole to produce the figures.

Read More: More than 40,000 disabled people in Scotland skip meals

CAS spokesperson Matthew Lee said: “The cost-of-living crisis has seen people make reductions in spending across a variety of leisure activities. That has a knock on effect for our economy of for people’s wellbeing and ability to relax.

“Where has all the fun gone?! We know from our other research that people are struggling to afford the basics, like food and rent/mortgage and in particular, energy bills. Only yesterday we revealed that many people in Scotland are having to make special efforts to keep themselves clean and healthy. But that’s even more reason why it’s really sad that they are not able to enjoy the pleasures of life too.

“That’s why we want everyone to know that help is available from the CAB network. If you’re having money problems, we can give you the best advice and we may be able to boost your income and cut your costs. Our advice is free, confidential and impartial. We don’t judge, we just help.

”You can get our advice from your local CAB, or if you prefer you can use our online advice pages.

“The CAB network gets incredible results for people. Last year the average gain for someone who saw one after seeking advice was over £3,700. That can be absolutely life changing money this winter. We don’t judge, we just help.”