Edinburgh has been named one of the most beautiful cities globally in a new list compiled by the influential American travel magazine Travel + Lesiure.
Scotland's capital was named alongside London, the only other UK location named on the list.
Speaking of the recommended places, the publication said: "What makes a city beautiful? A high-flying skyline, ample parkland, a decided-upon devotion to a single hue?
"Is it a place where you can spend days exploring ancient wonders, world-class museums, or surrounding mountains? Or simply somewhere with an indescribable spark — somewhere with heaps of bright juicy oranges at the street market, live music playing in the square, and young lovers lost in their own private world. Surely, the answer is different for everyone."
Why has Edinburgh been named one of the most beautiful cities in the world?
Speaking of the country's capital, Travel+Leisure said: "An ancient city set on a dramatic landscape of extinct volcanoes and anchored by a grand, Acropolis-like castle? Yes, Edinburgh sure is a stunner.
"When your quads need a break (Edinburgh’s hills may make you think your veins are pumping battery acid), take a break in one of the many parks and squares or pop into a pub for fortifying steak-and-ale pie and a smooth Scottish stout."
The magazine then praised the city's annual Festival Fringe, adding: "Attention summer travelers, the biggest arts festival in the world descends upon the city every August."
- Sydney, Australia
- Barcelona, Spain
- Queenstown, New Zealand
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Paris, France
- San Francisco, California
- Palermo, Italy
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Seoul, South Korea
- Cartagena, Colombia
- Kyoto, Japan
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Tbilisi, Georgia
- Rome, Italy
- Hoi An, Vietnam
- London, England
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Dubrovnik, Croatia
- Sedona, Arizona
- Chefchaouen, Morocco
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Singapore
- New York City, New York
