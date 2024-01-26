Speaking of the recommended places, the publication said: "What makes a city beautiful? A high-flying skyline, ample parkland, a decided-upon devotion to a single hue?

"Is it a place where you can spend days exploring ancient wonders, world-class museums, or surrounding mountains? Or simply somewhere with an indescribable spark — somewhere with heaps of bright juicy oranges at the street market, live music playing in the square, and young lovers lost in their own private world. Surely, the answer is different for everyone."

Speaking of the country's capital, Travel+Leisure said: "An ancient city set on a dramatic landscape of extinct volcanoes and anchored by a grand, Acropolis-like castle? Yes, Edinburgh sure is a stunner.

"When your quads need a break (Edinburgh’s hills may make you think your veins are pumping battery acid), take a break in one of the many parks and squares or pop into a pub for fortifying steak-and-ale pie and a smooth Scottish stout."

The magazine then praised the city's annual Festival Fringe, adding: "Attention summer travelers, the biggest arts festival in the world descends upon the city every August."

Sydney, Australia

Barcelona, Spain

Queenstown, New Zealand

Istanbul, Turkey

Paris, France

San Francisco, California

Palermo, Italy

Cape Town, South Africa

Seoul, South Korea

Cartagena, Colombia

Kyoto, Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tbilisi, Georgia

Rome, Italy

Hoi An, Vietnam

London, England

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Sedona, Arizona

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Taipei, Taiwan

Edinburgh, Scotland

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Singapore

New York City, New York

Edinburgh and London were the only British cities to feature on the list.