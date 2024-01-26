Michelle Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, have had £75m of assets frozen or restrained, including their Park Circus property in Glasgow.
The court order, seen by the FT, comes as the National Crime Agency (NCA) continues its investigation into suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts.
PPE MedPro was awarded contracts worth more than £200m to supply PPE to the NHS during the pandemic, making profits of around £60m on the deal.
The firm won its contracts after Lady Mone recommended it through the so-called High Priority, or “VIP Lane”, a few days after it was set up in May 2020.
Other frozen assets included a six-bedroom central London townhouse, a country estate on the Isle of Man, and 15 accounts with Coutts, C Hoare & Co and Goldman Sachs International.
Under the order, the Glasgow properties cannot be sold but rental income from them is not restrained.
A spokesperson for the couple told the FT that this was “a result of a consensual process during which negotiations took place with the CPS."
They added: “It allows the wider businesses and assets of the Barrowman family to operate normally and free from any restrictions or uncertainties.
“Doug and Michelle did not contest the application and were happy to offer up these assets, which means they can begin the task of proving their innocence more quickly.”
Last December, Lady Mone told The Sunday Times she was being “treated like Pablo Escobar”, the late Colombian drug lord, after having her bank accounts frozen.
Mr Barrowman has previously accused the UK Government of using the NCA “to threaten criminal proceedings” to force the couple to reach a settlement over PPE Medpro.
The Department for Health and Social Care is currently suing his firm for £122m plus costs for "breach of contract and unjust enrichment".
He claimed his family had been “treated as a punchbag by the media for the past three years” and “received death threats and a constant torrent of online and other abuse” as a result of the dispute.
The latest development comes after Lady Mone admitted that she had lied to the media by denying her links to PPE Medpro.
The Glasgow-born lingerie entrepreneur stands to benefit from its £60 million in profits that have been placed into a trust by her husband.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the former Scotland secretary David Mundell said the former prime minister David Cameron, now Foreign Secretary, breached “proper process” when he appointed Baroness Mone to the House of Lords in 2015.
He said No 10 had not consulted the Scotland Office, which is standard practice before awarding peerages to Scots.
“The peerage was a fait accompli by the time we heard about it,” Mr Mundell told the Guardian. “I was unhappy that the proper process was not followed and that the Scotland Office was not asked to provide any background or input. And I wasn’t at all surprised to find that Scottish businesses were very, very unhappy about the appointment.
“I did communicate with Downing Street that Scottish business figures were unhappy because they did not consider Michelle Mone to be a substantial businesswoman.”
Lady Mone has insisted that she is still a member of the Scottish Conservatives despite repeated denials from the party.
A spokesperson for the peer told The Daily Record had a standing order with the party and continued to pay membership fees.
They said she had never left the party or been told that her membership had been withdrawn.
A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Our records show that Michelle Mone is not – and never has been – a paid-up member of the Scottish party, as we have repeatedly stated.”
