Evie Morrison is the final Scot standing in the final of The Traitors Season 2.
The 29-year-old from Inverness is one of just three 'Faithfuls' who will battle it out against the Traitors tonight for the finale of the hugely successful BBC successful show, presented by Claudia Winkleman.
"Am I or amnt I f***** tonight?" she asked on social media, referencing the wise words of fellow Scot Brian Davidson before his banishment.
Evie will have to fight her corner in the finale, after coming under suspicion from other contestants due to not knowing about Harry's shield a few episodes previously.
She is in the final five alongside Faithfuls Jaz Singh and Mollie Pearce and Traitors Harry Clark and Andrew Jenkins, who could potentially win a share of a £70,000 prize pot – unless the Traitors snatch it for themselves.
Who is The Traitors finalist Evie Morrison?
Evie Morrison is a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, munro bagging, and wild swimming with her partner Kayleigh and two rescue dogs.
Evie shares her adventures on her Instagram page @happyblondehiker where she describes herself as a body positivity and acceptance advocate.
If she wins a share of the £70,000 prize money, she revealed to contestants in their final supper that she wants to get a new home with her wife with a big garden so their dogs could run around in it.
Evie posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Sorry guys forgot to mention. Here’s my missus Kayleigh and the two rescue dogs I need £100k for. Not the most inspiring story I just want a garden lol."
What has Evie said about being in The Traitors final?
Evie said it feels "surreal" to be in the final five of The Traitors, the last surviving Scot after Glasgow photographer Brian Davidson and Inverness clairvoyant Tracey Griffin.
She said: "I’m actually really proud of the game that I’ve played so far. I do feel like I deserve it.
"I came up at the Round Table a few times for being quite quiet, but I think that is a pretty fair gameplay and it’s proved that it can get you to the end. So yes, very surreal but also deserving!"
Evie also defended her less outspoken strategy on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "CAN I CLEAR SOMETHING UP. Being quiet is not the same as being clueless.
"You can be the loudest person in the room but are you really saying anything?"
'That was the campest thing I've ever seen in my life'
The best moment of the series for Evie was helping to catch Traitor mastermind Paul Gorton in the wake of Diane Carson's "murder".
She said: "I’d had suspicions about Paul for a very long time, so that was a really good moment. The room erupted, the atmosphere was wild, and it was kind of good to watch Paul enjoy it too."
And she said her favourite mission was the funeral for Diane, which saw Claudia Winkleman decked in black lead a sombre procession before "burying" the contestant in the forest.
"That was the campest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," Evie said, "And it was so much fun.
"It was so over the top and it was so appropriate for the character that Diane was in the show. I can’t imagine any other player getting a state funeral – it was amazing.
"It was one of those missions where lots of moments came out of, like leading me to really suspecting Paul. I remember thinking that he didn’t look worried.
"So that mission really solidified some suspicions that I had, and it also gave us all this fire underneath us that we were going to avenge Diane."
The Traitors Season 2 final airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Friday night (January 26).
