The popular visitor site will be closed for eight weeks as part of a £2.1 million upgrade.

The Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority site at Tarbet Pier is being improved and expanded after a masterplan was developed in collaboration with the local community and businesses.

As well as a new viewpoint, improvements being made to the picnic site include a new shelter, additional native woodland and improvements to internal paths, roads and car parking to ensure easier and safer movement for all users.

The site will also become a sustainable travel hub, complete with a cycle hub with repair station, charging points for electric vehicles and e-bikes, more accessible pedestrian facilities and improved cycling routes.

In addition, improvements are also being made to motorhome facilities including better parking and waste disposal facilities.

To facilitate the improvements, the site will be completely closed between Monday and late March, with no access for pedestrians, cyclists, campervans or motorists. The car park, toilets, motorhome facilities and café will all be closed during this initial period.

The National Park Authority expects to partially re-open the site in time for Easter weekend at the end of March.

The site and facilities will reopen, but access for parking, coaches and motorhomes will be limited and further short closures may be required.

Tarbet pier (Image: Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority)

The works are due to be complete by late summer.

Stuart Mearns, Director of Place at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Tarbet is a gateway to the National Park and the ambitious transformation of this site will benefit all those who use it, from day visitors and campers to the local community and businesses.

“We have worked closely with local stakeholders throughout this project, including discussions about the impacts of the upcoming construction work. While there will be disruption over the coming months, the benefits for those who enjoy the site will be felt for decades to come.

“The focus on establishing a more sustainable, inclusive and nature-positive site at Tarbet aligns closely with the future vision for the National Park set out in the upcoming National Park Partnership Plan.”

The project is supported by a £750,000 grant from VisitScotland’s Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).