A rescue dog with a "heart as expansive as the Scottish Highlands" has had a poem penned in his honour to celebrate Burns Night.
Lionel the lurcher, who lives at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in West Calder, near Edinburgh, was treated to his own poem inspired by Robert Burns works 'The Twa Dogs' and 'A Red, Red Rose'.
It was written by aspiring poet and canine carer Jill McLees, and says: “My name is Lionel Longlegs and if only I was a man, I'd be able to read Rabbie Burns without needing a helping hand.
Read more: Meet the 'beautiful' Glasgow rescue dog waiting for adoption for 20 months
"I really am a wonderful boy, I've got so much love in my heart, I'm looking for my special person, from whom I'll never part.”
Three-year-old Lionel is described as a very loyal and tender-hearted dog.
Kim McNeill, assistant manager administration at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: "Lionel is a very loving and loyal dog who has a big heart. He thrives in the company of his favourite humans and once you meet him, you can’t help but fall in love with him.
“For Burns Night, we knew we had to tell the world about him in the hope his forever family might spot him. In his poetry Rabbie Burns writes about being deeply in love with his wife and we know the feeling having lost our hearts to Lionel.
Read more: Six rescue dogs who have spent the longest at Dogs Trust Glasgow
"He is a tender-hearted, playful boy who adores the great outdoors, snuggles with human friends, and revels in the simple joys of life.
“We hope anyone looking for a canine companion who will be on their side, and by their side through thick and thin will consider Lionel as he has so much love to give.”
Lionel is described as an "underdog" because he has been at the Dogs Trust for more than six months now.
Read more about Lionel on the charity's website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/westcalder
