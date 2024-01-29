Business confidence in Scotland dropped below the UK average but remained in positive territory in the final quarter of last year as sales and profits were stronger than elsewhere.
As measured by the business confidence monitor produced by the ICAEW accountancy body, sentiment in Scotland fell to 2.0 in the final three months of 2023, down from 6.4 in the previous quarter. This suggests Scottish firms are less confident about their prospects than those elsewhere in the UK.
However, Scotland bucked the UK trend of slowing domestic sales growth with an annual rate of 5% reported in fourth quarter versus a UK rate of 3.6%. The higher rate is expected to continue in the coming year.
READ MORE: High-profile closure revives age-old Scottish debate
Export sales in Scotland were also up on the year before and are set to grow at a faster pace than anywhere in the UK.
As a result of rising selling prices and strong domestic sales, Scottish businesses achieved profits growth of 3.3%, outstripping the UK average. Again this trend looks set to continue with profits growth expected to reach 5.3% in Scotland over the next 12 months compared 4.6% for the UK.
However, the ICAEW said Scottish companies also reported a number of growing challenges.
The majority of businesses said they were struggling with regulatory requirements and two-fifths said they had difficulties with marketplace competition - both the highest rates in the UK. Additionally, almost one-third of respondents reported challenges in recruiting non-management skills.
Around a quarter of Scottish businesses reported struggling with customer demand, although those concerns eased in the fourth quarter and the issue is more prevalent elsewhere in the UK.
The survey also found that input price inflation may have peaked in Scotland and was down from its record high in the previous quarter.
READ MORE: Storm Isha blows away smoke and mirrors of energy failures
Cost pressures are set to reduce in the coming year, but to a slower rate than the UK average. Scottish firms said they expected salary and employment growth in the year ahead to be among the highest in the UK.
Reflecting an optimistic outlook, capital investment spending in Scotland in 2023 was among the highest in the UK, and is set to grow faster than anywhere else over the coming year. Firms north of the Border continue to raise their research and development budgets, and though that is expected to moderate in the coming year, the projected rate of increase keeps Scotland among the top performers in the UK.
“With economic concerns continuing to weigh on Scottish businesses, the business confidence monitor presents a mixed picture, with sentiment down although still positive, and strong sales and profits growth which is set to continue," said David Bond, ICAEW director for Scotland.
“Nevertheless, Scottish companies say they face a range of challenges, with the majority of our firms devoting too much time and energy to regulatory requirements.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here