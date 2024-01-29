The high school has capacity for 288 pupils but its current roll is less than half that figure.

Locals say the closure of one of the last aluminium smelters in June 2000 after 90 years "was the beginning of the rot for the village" with many forced to leave to find other jobs.

Sarah Arfaoui took a leap of faith six years ago relocating from Paris to Kinlochleven because she wanted to move somewhere in Scotland to run a B&B.

She has a background in town and country planning and believes population decline in rural areas like Kinloch is "not inevitable". However, she said urgent action is required if the current trend is to be reversed.

She said: “The depopulation has reached such a level now that only very strong measures from the governing bodies might have an impact, on top of investments.

“Remote villages can't provide what the younger generation needs and wants.

"Young people can't afford housing and industrial jobs have been replaced by tourism which we are lucky to have but it's seasonal work so people don't get paid for four months of the year."

The village is dominated by tourism and she says many businesses believe the Scottish Government's short-term let licensing scheme was "unfair and badly handled."

She said: "The policy was aimed at city issues and got put upon a small town like us," says Ms Arfaoui.

"The only people who are going to be able to keep running are bigger places. If the issue is second homes, then there are other ways for the government to tackle that rather than punishing businesses."

She said France "had much stronger local governance" which creates a better balance of businesses on ailing high streets.

She said: "The local authority has capacity through planning permission to angle the way villages are going

"We could have the power to say, if these shops are empty and stopping people from having business then the local authority can either force the person to rent it to someone or buy from them to then open a business.

"There is also a practice where the community would buy houses for sale and then only sell it or rent it to residents who are going to be staying for a long time, rather than a second home that doesn't benefit the community.

"I don't see why such a system can't be put in place here."