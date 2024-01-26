A 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack at around 5pm, police said, and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A second man, aged 27, was attacked on Loudonhill Avenue shortly before and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital with minor injuries.

After speculation the animal was an XL Bulldog, a type of dog which is due to be banned in Scotland, the body of the dog was taken for special veterinary assessment.

However, police said it was not possible to establish its specific breed.

The 48-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with offences relating to the Dangerous Dog Act.