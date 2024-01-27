THE Scottish Government has pledged to investigate why thousands of children, mainly from Gypsy and Gypsy-Traveller communities, were trafficked from Scotland throughout the 20th century.
Following a campaign led by Dr Lynne Tammi-Connelly, a Scottish academic specialising in International Community Development, Scotland’s Equalities Minister, Emma Roddick said last night: “We want to identify who was responsible.”
Ms Roddick will meet with Dr Tammi-Connelly this Tuesday at Holyrood to discuss the campaign and to provide details of the Scottish Government’s ongoing work. Earlier this week, Dr Tammi-Connelly finished a 17-day walk from her home in Montrose to Holyrood to raise awareness of the campaign.
Responding to Mr Roddick’s statement, she said: “I’m pleased to be meeting with the Minister on Tuesday and also that the Scottish Government appears to be taking this seriously.
“I look forward to working with them along with other members of the Gypsy and Traveller communities to achieve a positive outcome for those impacted by the Tinker Experiments.”
Dr Tammi-Connelly is seeking an official apology from the Scottish Government for the historical treatment of around 10,000 trafficked children. She is also seeking full acknowledgment of the notorious Tinker Experiments done on Gypsy and Traveller people during this time.
Community leaders say these were effectively a state-approved programme of ethnic cleansing of the Gypsy and Traveller people. Ms Roddick said: “We recognise that historical policies have had an impact on Gypsy/Traveller communities, and we want to understand events as fully as possible and identify who was responsible.
“Independent research is underway to establish a timeline of key events, decisions and roles. I do not want to pre-empt the findings of that work, but all options will be on the table once it reaches its conclusions.
“Progress is being made on the research, and we will engage fully with people affected once the archival research is complete, including giving community members the opportunity to share their own experiences, if they wish to do so.
“We anticipate receiving a report in late summer 2024 and we will consider our next steps after then.”
“We are committed to improving the lives of Gypsy/Travellers and I am in regular and ongoing contact with community members and stakeholders to hear their concerns.”
Although little is known of the child trafficking programme, which was approved by Scottish institutions as part of a UK-wide scheme, it’s been notorious amongst Scottish Gypsy and Travellers communities for many decades.
In total, around 10,000 children were removed from their families and thereafter placed in Quarrier’s Homes and other children’s institutions. Within a few years they would be sent to Canada and in some later cases, Australia. They were then forced to work as indentured labour for local families.
A Scottish Government source added: “Once the archival research report is ready, the Scottish Government will ensure that those who wish to provide feedback and/or share their experiences will be able to do so.”
