Strathmore Golf Centre, at Alyth, near Blairgowrie in Perthshire has also had planning permission for a hotel and holiday homes at the site which the family has owned for almost 20 years.

The golf centre comprises two golf courses, the Par 72, multi award winning 18-hole Rannaleroch Golf Course, and the Par 27, 9-hole Leitfie Links Course. The club extends over circa 150 acres with practice facilities, including a 10-bay floodlit driving range.

The centrally located clubhouse includes a bar and restaurant with covers for around 120, with the conservatory offering views out over the newly installed large patio area to the 18th green and across the valley below.

The "highly regarded restaurant", described as a facility at the heart of the club, is "very well established and is extremely popular with both members and customers from all over the area".

Also included within the clubhouse are male and female changing and shower facilities, a pro shop, and a small office.

The bar and restaurant are said to be at the heart of the facility (Image: Strathmore Golf Centre)

Strathmore Golf Centre said the facility will remain "fully operational and proactive while on the market, and that it already has an extremely busy year ahead scheduled".

As well as several high-profile amateur events it hosts, Strathmore highlighted to prospective buyers that it also continues to be a popular venue for the hosting of PGA Scotland professional golfing events, which it said has helped to enhance its reputation and project Strathmore as a prime venue to visit.

Strathmore said it enjoys a "successful and close" relationship with the Scottish PGA.

David Norma, director of operations, said: "We have another very busy year in prospect here at Strathmore Golf Centre.

"Any prospective buyer coming to view the club – and we’re pretty sure they’ll be a lover of the game – will see everything fully operational and in full swing – pardon the pun.

"We are well established and enjoy an enviable reputation, consistently achieving a level of excellence that keeps members, visitors, PGA professionals, and our entire customer base, very happy."

Mr Norman also said: "We are very fortunate to be situated in prime Perthshire countryside, close to many amenities and local visitor attractions.

"Our spectacular setting is enjoyed by many visitors from all over the UK and beyond, even if they don’t play golf, which of course, many of them do.

"Perthshire offers many activities for visitors to enjoy and there is a high demand for accommodation in our area for both golfers and general visitors alike.

"A new owner may wish to consider the development of holiday lodges and leisure facilities on the site, with the centre in the past having obtained planning permission for a hotel, self-catering holiday lodge park, and leisure facilities."

He said: "Current indications are that permission for this business diversification would be granted again.

"We feel that this scope for further income and development is certainly worth pointing out to any interested buyers who may, or may not, already own golf related businesses, or indeed leisure businesses."

"We’re also delighted to announce that we’ve been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Golf Course Under £100 category at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in March, awards in which we have always performed very well."

The facility is back on the market after the successful bidder in an earlier buyer chain was unable to sell their assets. Robert Smithson at Colliers is handling the sale, with the facility on the market for offers over £1.5 million.

Mr Norman finished by saying: "Seventeen years ago we were extremely lucky - the chance to own a place like this doesn’t come every day. Now it’s time to retire and hand Strathmore over for its next phase of development."