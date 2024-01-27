One of the main routes through Glasgow has been closed after a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a bus.
Police shut down a section of Great Western Road in the west end of the city earlier this morning.
A 64-year-old man was killed in the collision, which happened near the junction with Horselethill Road. Police Scotland said that his next of kin have been informed.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash. The road is currently still closed while an investigation is carried out.
Police investigators are at the scene, and have taped off a section of the road. Pieces of clothing and broken glass were seen lying in the roadway.
A small forensic tent was also set up.
Great Western Road is closed between Byres Road and Cleveden Road following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) January 27, 2024
Closures are also in place on Kirklee Rd and Horselethill Rd.
Officers were called at 7.30am and will remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out. pic.twitter.com/jL7WEQJk7r
The road is closed at the junction with Byres Road. It has also been closed at Kirklee Road and Horselethill Road. Officers said their investigation is likely to take several hours.
A post on the Greater Glasgow Police Facebook page read: "Great Western Road is closed between Byres Road and Cleveden Road following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.
"Closures are also in place on Kirklee Road and Horselethill Road.
"Officers were called around 7.30am and will remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out."
Road Policing Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died. Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.
“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses but I’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and hasn’t already been in contact with police, to please get in touch.
“Likewise, if you have any footage of the area at the time, perhaps dashcam or private CCTV, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0766 of 27 January.
