A 64-year-old man was killed in the collision, which happened near the junction with Horselethill Road. Police Scotland said that his next of kin have been informed.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash. The road is currently still closed while an investigation is carried out.

Police investigators are at the scene, and have taped off a section of the road. Pieces of clothing and broken glass were seen lying in the roadway.

A small forensic tent was also set up.

Officers were called at 7.30am and will remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out.

Officers said their investigation is likely to take several hours.

Road Policing Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died. Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.

“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses but I’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and hasn’t already been in contact with police, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have any footage of the area at the time, perhaps dashcam or private CCTV, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0766 of 27 January.