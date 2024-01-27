READ MORE: Humza Yousaf at the UK Covid Inquiry

Marking the memorial, Humza Yousaf posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, called for solidarity.

"The freedom and dignity of every citizen relies on our willingness to defend each other’s human rights." On @HMD_UK #HolocaustMomorialDay, First Minister @HumzaYousaf is honouring everyone killed and all those who continue to be affected by the atrocity. pic.twitter.com/wTJqyhqbo6 — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) January 27, 2024

“It has never been more important to remember the victims of the Holocaust and the genocides which followed,” he said.

“Together, we remember the millions of lives cut short with the utmost cruelty and brutality.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh flat for Yousaf costs £30k

The freedom of everyone, he said, “relies on our willingness to defend each other’s human rights”.

He added: “We must unite against hatred wherever we see it – no matter the perpetrator or the victim.

“Together, today, we remember the dreadful human price of prejudice and hatred if its left unchecked.”