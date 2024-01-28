The research by Norstat, which recently acquired the polling firm Panelbase, put Labour on 36% , up three points since its last poll in October, with the SNP on 33%, down four points.

It is Scottish Labour’s strongest poll performance since the day after the independence referendum in 2014 and would hand Sir Keir Starmer a significant boost in his attempt to achieve a majority government at Westminster by returning 28 MPs — ten more than the SNP.

Scotland will lose two MPs under the boundary changes that come into effect at the election and have 57 MPs rather than the current 59.

The SNP, which secured 48 constituencies in 2019, would win 18 seats under the results, according to analysis by Sir John Curtice, the polling expert and professor of politics at Strathclyde University.

This number would be 11 less than the majority of Scottish seats to provide a mandate to begin negotiations for a referendum, as he SNP agreed at its conference last October.

The survey was commissioned for The Sunday Times and is the first poll conducted since the SNP WhatsApp deletion scandal and comes as Ms Sturgeon prepares to give evidence to the UK Covid inquiry for a full day this Wednesday.

Last week, the Covid inquiry in Edinburgh heard that ministers and officials discussed key policy decisions over WhatsApp messages, despite protests that no official business was carried out on informal media.

Ms Sturgeon and others have not retained all of their messages despite assurances given by her in a media briefing in 2021. The former first minister was able to provide some Whatsapp messages to the inquiry from other people.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested and released without charge last June in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances. Her home and the party headquarters were searched by police in April, while Peter Murrell, her husband and the former SNP chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the former treasurer, were also arrested, questioned and released.

Alongside issues of trust, Professor Curtice said that the SNP’s second big hurdle is that “voting Labour in this year’s Westminster ballot at least is becoming increasingly attractive to nationalist supporters”.

He told The Times: “Labour’s appeal to Yes supporters to vote to kick the Tories out of office may well be having some resonance.”

The poll put the Conservatives on 16%, down two points, while the Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 7%. Reform UK won 4% and other parties collectively had 4%. This would see the Tories retain their six seats in Scotland, while the Lib Dems’ current yield of four MPs would rise by one.

The next Holyrood election will take place in 2026 and, according to the poll, Mr Sarwar would be likely to become First Minister despite the SNP being on course to secure the most seats.

The SNP would return 47 MSPs, according to Professor Curtice, by winning 36% in the constituency vote and 30% on the proportional regional list.

Labour would have 40 MSPs with 31% and 29%; the Tories 24 MSPs with 16% and 19%; the Greens ten MSPs with 5% and 9%; and the Lib Dems eight MSPs with 7% on both votes.

This would produce the first unionist majority at Holyrood since 2007 and almost certainly see Mr Sarwar enter Bute House.

Norstat interviewed 1,007 adults in Scotland aged 16 or older from January 22 to January 25.