Outbreaks of rain are likely which will slowly move south over the mainland. The alert comes just days after storms brought disruption across the country.

In northern Scotland, outbreaks of rain are likely, slowly moving south over the mainland, the Met Office said.

The weather alert for the Central Belt last from 10am on Sunday until 8pm at night.

A second yellow wind warning is in place for north-east Scotland from 11am until 5pm

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "On Sunday, it will turn quite windy again.

"It will be a short-lived windy spell, with gusts reaching 50-60mph in some places but it will not be anything like the recent storms. There could be some localised issues as a result. "

It comes days after both Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn caused havoc across the country.

The bad weather caused a series of fatal accidents.

James ‘Jimmy’ Johnstone, from Grangemouth, died after a car crashed into a fallen tree in Falkirk.

Flights were axed and ScotRail had to cancel ALL rush hour trains as crews repaired damage to railways.