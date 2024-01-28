Police have said his body has now been recovered from an area nearby Carlisle Street.

Officers say that no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death have been identified. His next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 3.55pm on Saturday, 27 January, 2024, the body of a man was found in the Carlisle Street area of Glasgow.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Leslie Boyd has been informed.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."