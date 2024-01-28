"After seven and a half years – a tenure longer than any other UK airline CEO bar one and also one of the longer-serving CEOs in Loganair’s proud 62-year history - it’s time for a change, just as much for me as it is for Loganair," Mr Hinkles posted on LinkedIn.

'Running an airline is probably the most full-time job imaginable, and one which requires pretty much 24/7 attention in one shape or form,' said Mr Hinkles. (Image: Loganair)

"It serves no-one well for there to be a prolonged period of farewells, uncertainty and indecision in leadership. With all that in mind, I left the building for the final time a few hours ago."

'Sad day' for family as Scottish motorbike dealership closes

A family-run motorbike dealership in Glasgow that has been operating for decades has closed "with immediate effect".

'The business has changed over the 40 years or so that we have been involved in it as a family and the challenges of trading over the last few years with reduced margins and increasing interest costs have made this a very difficult time,' said Mickey Oates Motorcycles, which was also popular with Vespa aficionados (Image: Getty Images)

Mickey Oates Motorcycles, which Companies House shows has Gordon and Grahame Ferguson and Valarie Campbell as directors, says in a notice on the dealership’s website from "Gordon, Grahame & Val": "It’s a sad day for us as we would like to inform you that with immediate effect Mickey Oates Motorcycles has closed."

Price increases risk creating 'two-tier property market' in Scotland

House prices across Scotland have surged since the onset of the pandemic and remain elevated despite a cooling market in recent months.

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander, said the shift to living around major cities is likely the result of both price pressures within places like Edinburgh and Glasgow, and the trend established during the pandemic for seeking properties with outside spaces. (Image: Yui Mok)

Figures from lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander show that between March 2020 and November 2023 the average cost to purchase a property rose by 29%, from £150,625 to £194,006. This was driven by substantial increases in and around Edinburgh, and some areas just outside of Glasgow, while the city of Aberdeen was the only location to record a fall.

Beloved art deco outdoor pools, pavilion and café to reopen

Much-loved art deco outdoor pool facilities are expected to partly reopen this year.

It comes after a dedicated campaign by the Friends of Tarlair community group, set up as a charity in 2015, after having worked as an interest group to Save Tarlair since 2012. (Image: Studio Octopi/FoT)

Two sections in the triple-pool lido – a boating pool and toddler pool – will open first, with the swimming facilities to follow once funding is secured. It will bring a new lease of life to the Tarlair outdoor pool complex after its closure in 1995, with a cafe expected to open by late summer.