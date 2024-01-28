The former chief executive of a Scottish airline has revealed his reasons for quitting the UK's largest regional carrier.
Jonathan Hinkles made the comments as he stood down from the top role at Glasgow-based Loganair with immediate effect, deputy business editor Scott Wright reports.
"After seven and a half years – a tenure longer than any other UK airline CEO bar one and also one of the longer-serving CEOs in Loganair’s proud 62-year history - it’s time for a change, just as much for me as it is for Loganair," Mr Hinkles posted on LinkedIn.
"It serves no-one well for there to be a prolonged period of farewells, uncertainty and indecision in leadership. With all that in mind, I left the building for the final time a few hours ago."
'Sad day' for family as Scottish motorbike dealership closes
A family-run motorbike dealership in Glasgow that has been operating for decades has closed "with immediate effect".
Mickey Oates Motorcycles, which Companies House shows has Gordon and Grahame Ferguson and Valarie Campbell as directors, says in a notice on the dealership’s website from "Gordon, Grahame & Val": "It’s a sad day for us as we would like to inform you that with immediate effect Mickey Oates Motorcycles has closed."
Price increases risk creating 'two-tier property market' in Scotland
House prices across Scotland have surged since the onset of the pandemic and remain elevated despite a cooling market in recent months.
Figures from lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander show that between March 2020 and November 2023 the average cost to purchase a property rose by 29%, from £150,625 to £194,006. This was driven by substantial increases in and around Edinburgh, and some areas just outside of Glasgow, while the city of Aberdeen was the only location to record a fall.
Beloved art deco outdoor pools, pavilion and café to reopen
Much-loved art deco outdoor pool facilities are expected to partly reopen this year.
Two sections in the triple-pool lido – a boating pool and toddler pool – will open first, with the swimming facilities to follow once funding is secured. It will bring a new lease of life to the Tarlair outdoor pool complex after its closure in 1995, with a cafe expected to open by late summer.
