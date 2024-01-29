For more information on the background of the series and why we chose the name New Highland Clearances, click here.



Day One



The Scottish Highland and Islands are suffering from a major crisis of depopulation, laid bare in a new report by Highland Council. What is happening to cause the decline and what are the solutions?



Senior reporter Caroline Wilson reflects on her upbringing in Lochaber and why she decided to leave the Highlands. A reflective look at why she cares deeply about the issues impacting the area and why leaving remains typical for young people from rural areas.



Kinlochleven's population dropped by 17% from 2003 to 2020, so much so that community activists say only "very strong" government measures and investment will halt its decline. Sarah Arfaoui relocated from Paris to Kinlochleven to run a B&B and has some ideas from her home country to ease the crisis.



Looking further into Kinlochleven, the village is seeing an 'aggressive' tourism push where the influx of 100,000 visitors a year seems to do little to improve issues for locals.



Civil servant John MacDonald returned to Lochaber six years ago, the area where he grew up. The move for him meant 'writing things off professionally'. Here we get his perspective on the challenges facing the Highlands and what he sees as the solutions.



The Highland Clearances were possibly the most desperate moment in Scottish history. Its effects are still felt within the communities today. How did it happen, and why?