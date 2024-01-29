A major rail line between Glasgow and Edinburgh will close for four days as safety works are carried out.
Engineers will install specialist netting and rock anchors on the 100m-long rock cutting to the east of the old Ratho station, due to the risk of rocks falling onto the line.
The sub-zero temperatures in Scotland's winter make fracturing of the rock more likely, and could cause the cutting to deteriorate further.
As a result the line will be closed from January 29 until February 2 with a resultant impact on train services in the central belt.
Glasgow-Edinburgh, via Falkirk High, services will terminate at Linlithgow, with no services between Edinburgh Waverley and Linlithgow.
Read More: The New Highland Clearances: Find every article in the series here
Dunblane-Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Falkirk Grahamston.
Edinburgh-Helensburgh/Milngavie services will terminate at Bathgate. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Bathgate.
ScotRail Inverness-Edinburgh services will run via Fife and will not call at Stirling.
Passengers looking to travel directly between Edinburgh and Glasgow can use the services which run via Shotts and Carstairs.
Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The work we are delivering is vital to the safe running of the railway and cannot be completed without a short closure of the line.
“We understand the inconvenience this project will cause to our customers and have put plans in place that deliver these improvements as quickly as possible. We thank passengers for their patience while we complete this safety-critical work.”
Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Due to these engineering works, there will be significant disruption to the services ScotRail can operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Bathgate, Linlithgow, Stirling, and Inverness.
“We understand the disruption this will cause to customers' journeys, but it is essential that Network Rail carries out these works.
“ScotRail’s advice to customers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High or via Bathgate, and between Edinburgh and Dunblane, is that you should only travel if your journey is essential.
“Customers travelling between Inverness and Edinburgh should also be aware that journey times may be longer as those services are diverted via Fife.
“We are working hard to finalise plans to provide alternative travel and will communicate that to customers in the coming days.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here