Newsquest has announced a major partnership with the NSPCC worth more than £6 million to support the children’s charity’s work across the UK.
From January and throughout 2024, the leading regional news publisher will join forces with national child protection charity NSPCC in its 140th anniversary year.
As part of the partnership, Newsquest is gifting at least £6m worth of advertising to the charity across its extensive portfolio of titles, online and in print.
Henry Faure Walker, Newsquest CEO, said: “The work of the NSPCC and in particular Childline is so important, and we want to do our bit to support this. This will be the largest ever initiative Newsquest has run in support of a single charity, and we hope that it will make a real difference to the NSPCC in the amazing work that they do preventing abuse and helping rebuild children’s lives.”
The NSPCC was launched in 1884 and has helped millions of children during the last 140 years, while Childline was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen in 1986 and joined the charity in 2006.
The partnership will include a series of advertising and editorial activities throughout 2024, with the aim to drive more public awareness and funding for the charity.
These include supporting NSPCC initiatives such as promoting local workshops and digital training sessions to help people spot the signs of abuse and neglect, ongoing appeals such as legacy giving as well as Newsquest staff participating in volunteering and fundraising during the year.
Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, said: “We estimate that half a million children across the UK suffer abuse each year, so our mission at the NSPCC is to make sure that everyone plays their part in keeping children safe.
“We are hugely grateful to Newsquest for this amazing opportunity to give readers greater insight into the work of our staff and volunteers as well as how they can help protect children.
“In the coming months, articles will feature a range of ways to fundraise and donate, which will help us continue our vital services such as the NSPCC Helpline, Childline and our work in schools helping children understand healthy and safe relationships.
“We will also signpost to workshops and resources to help parents and carers with everyday challenges and highlight our ongoing campaigns that put the spotlight on children and their safety.”
Newsquest publishes over 200 titles across the UK and has a monthly digital audience of over 50 million users.
Many of its local titles are read, online and in print, by more than 75% of the local population.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here