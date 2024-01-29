It would be "naive" not to expect politicians who support Scottish independence to "make political points" out of a crisis such as the Covid pandemic, Michael Gove has said.
Giving evidence to the UK Covid inquiry in Edinburgh, Mr Gove - said it was "necessary" SNP ministers to "prove the the UK government is a dysfunctional entity".
However, he denied that the UK Government had also tried to score political points in favour of the unionist cause during the pandemic.
READ MORE:
- 'Watergate' or 'witch-hunt'?: Why missing WhatsApps matter to the UK Covid inquiry
- Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f***ing clown' over lockdown announcement
- Liz Lloyd grilled over 'cover up' in Nike conference Covid outbreak
Mr Gove - who was described as a "conduit" for discussions between the UK and devolved governments in relation to the Covid response - insisted that relations were not clouded by constitutional disagreements "in the practical day-to-day business of responding to the pandemic".
He insisted that "differences of opinion" on the "day-to-day management" of the pandemic were no different than between Germany's central government and the different regional administrations within Germany's federal structure.
Mr Gove rejected the suggestion by Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the inquiry in Scotland, that Scottish ministers attending four nations' meetings "felt very much that decisions had already been made by the UK Government and that they were simply being invited to be told what those decisions were".
He said: "I don't think the actual evidence would justify that...it was the case at different points that the Scottish Government and indeed other devolved administrations chose a different path.
"My view was - and I think to be fair this was the view of most of those working in the devolved nations - was that effective coordination and a unified approach wherever possible was desirable."
Mr Gove said it was inevitable that ministers within the SNP-led government in Scotland would be "looking at political as well as policy consequences", but stressed that their "overwhelming motivation" was to protect Scotland from the virus.
He said: "While I have great respect for the integrity and professionalism of Scottish ministers when it came to the handling of individual pandemic choices, we have to bear in mind that the political aim of the SNP is to destroy the United Kingdom and from time to time they will make political points to that end."
Scottish independence is the "political mission" of the SNP, added Mr Gove.
"It would be naive not to be aware that skilled politicians including those at the top of government might well see what they perceived to be political advantage at certain points," he said.
More to follow
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel