However, he denied that the UK Government had also tried to score political points in favour of the unionist cause during the pandemic.

Mr Gove - who was described as a "conduit" for discussions between the UK and devolved governments in relation to the Covid response - insisted that relations were not clouded by constitutional disagreements "in the practical day-to-day business of responding to the pandemic".

He insisted that "differences of opinion" on the "day-to-day management" of the pandemic were no different than between Germany's central government and the different regional administrations within Germany's federal structure.

Mr Gove rejected the suggestion by Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the inquiry in Scotland, that Scottish ministers attending four nations' meetings "felt very much that decisions had already been made by the UK Government and that they were simply being invited to be told what those decisions were".

He said: "I don't think the actual evidence would justify that...it was the case at different points that the Scottish Government and indeed other devolved administrations chose a different path.

"My view was - and I think to be fair this was the view of most of those working in the devolved nations - was that effective coordination and a unified approach wherever possible was desirable."

Mr Gove said it was inevitable that ministers within the SNP-led government in Scotland would be "looking at political as well as policy consequences", but stressed that their "overwhelming motivation" was to protect Scotland from the virus.

Michael Gove at the UK Covid inquiry in Edinburgh on Monday January 29 (Image: PA)

He said: "While I have great respect for the integrity and professionalism of Scottish ministers when it came to the handling of individual pandemic choices, we have to bear in mind that the political aim of the SNP is to destroy the United Kingdom and from time to time they will make political points to that end."

Scottish independence is the "political mission" of the SNP, added Mr Gove.

"It would be naive not to be aware that skilled politicians including those at the top of government might well see what they perceived to be political advantage at certain points," he said.

