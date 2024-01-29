London-based Paphides, one of Britain's best-known music writers, said on the social media platform: "Just re-reading the liner notes I wrote for Olivia Newton-John's 2022 Greatest Hits reissues. They're pretty good. I have to remind myself about that and the research, writing & finessing that went into them because, despite two years of chasing, I still haven't been paid.

Just re-reading the liner notes I wrote for Olivia Newton-John's 2022 Greatest Hits reissues. They're pretty good. I have to remind myself about that and the research, writing & finessing that went into them because, despite two years of chasing, I still haven't been paid. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/rQtEi4V4ay — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) January 29, 2024

"It’s tedious that you should have to use social media to call out organisations such as @primarywave for not paying you for work you’ve done. I mean, if you thought my work was good enough to use, then surely it's good enough for you to pay me, right?

"Certainly Olivia seemed to like what I’d done [he posts a screenshot of a communication that says that Newton-John thought he had done a "magnificent job" on the liner notes]. Around 5,500 words in total. When you’re self-employed, it’s a little dispiriting (and massively time-consuming) having to do the work and then chase the people who commissioned you for payment, sometimes to no avail".

Paphides added: "Anyway, I’ve uploaded my liner notes for both collections here. Because if you’re not going to pay me, then I don’t see why fans who might be thinking of buying the records should have to pay you for the content I provided".

His posts received numerous replies, including one from Duglas T Stewart, songwriter and lead vocalist with the Scottish group, BMX Bandits, who wrote: "Pete, you have my sympathies. I have been through similar so many times. I know this type of situation can end up impacting on well being/ mental health. There’s no excuse. Come on @primarywave sort this out".

Another follower referenced one of Newton-John's best-known songs when he advised Paphides: "You may need to get physical. Sorry."

Paphides later posted: "Thanks so much for all your replies. It's slightly mortifying to have to use social media for this sort of thing, so it's doubly appreciated. x".

Dame Olivia died in August 2022, aged 73. She had found global stardom playing Sandy in the film version of Grease, opposite John Travolta.

No response to Paphides's posts has yet been made on X/Twitter by US-based Primary Wave, whose bio on the platform describes it as "the home of legends, the leading independent publisher of iconic music in the world".