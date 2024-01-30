A new connection to Edinburgh is listed as one of the destinations being 'actively explored' by the region, alongside connections to cities such as Marseille, Berlin, Manchester, Bologna, Oslo and Warsaw.

Presenting the Principality's connectivity strategy "roadmap" at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Lara Martínez, The Deputy Minister of Tourism, revealed that the region seeking to achieve 40% international traffic and 2.5 million annual passengers at the airport by 2033.

Ms Martínez said: "The Principality is now and will be even better prepared to face the internationalization of the tourism sector with the strengthening of air connectivity."

Asturias Airport is the only international airport of Asturias, a region of northwest Spain known for its rugged coast, mountains, religious sites and medieval architecture.

In November last year, CNN Travel featured the region in its list of 'The Best Places to Go in Europe in 2024'.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re always interested in adding more connectivity at Edinburgh Airport and welcome any opportunity to speak to potential new partners.”