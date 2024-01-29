Among the performers, Smiths legend Johnny Marr will take to the stage as well as London singer-songwriter Gabrielle (Out of Reach), comedian and musician Bill Bailey and '80s girl group royalty Bananarama (Cruel Summer, Venus).

Read more: Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival line-up revealed

Also joining the line up are Liverpool rock band Echo and the Bunnymen, new wave rockers Squeeze and Australian blues band The Teskey Brothers.

Hosted in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow's West End, this year's even will mark the 100th birthday of the bandstand which opened in 1924.

The festival will feature "premium food outlets" and areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Glasgow Summer Nights at the Bandstand line up 2024

These are the acts who have been announced for Summer Nights at The Bandstand, as well as the date they will perform and ticket price.

Gabrielle Tuesday July 23 from £49.50

The Midnight Wednesday July 24 from £32.50

Johnny Marr Thursday July 25 from £40

Bill Bailey Friday July 26 from £45

Future Islands Tuesday July 30 from £32

Squeeze Thursday, August 1 from £45

The Teskey Brothers Friday August 2 from £42.50

Ziggy Alberts Saturday August 3 from £32.50

The Saw Doctors Wednesday August 7 from £42.50

Echo and the Bunnymen Thursday August 8 and Friday August 9 from £45

Bananarama Saturday August 10 from £45

How to get tickets for Summer Nights in Glasgow

Tickets for Summer Nights in Kelvingrove Park are available on the TripAdvisor website as well as on the See Tickets website.

They went on sale on Friday (January 26) and are expected to sell out quickly, so anyone interested is advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.