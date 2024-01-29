Described as 'not quite a star', yet still a prestigious accolade, recipients have been revealed ahead of this year's Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland, which will take place on Monday, February 5 at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

The new Scottish Bib Gourmand for 2024 has been awarded to tipo in Edinburgh, a restaurant from acclaimed chef Stuart Ralston.

Named after the fine Italian '00' flour that is used to make pasta, tipo is a sister venue to Aizle, Noto and Lyla.

The guide said: "Last, but certainly not least, we hop back over the water to Edinburgh and the house-made pastas at tipo.

"Options like bigoli cacio pepe or pappardelle with crab and chilli are designed for sharing and served in light, airy surroundings."

Ralston comes from a family of chefs and has been working in kitchens since his early teens.

The years since have seen him journey to London, Barbados and spend time working under Gordon Ramsay in New York.

Pictured: Chef Stuart Ralston of tipo, Lyla, Aizle and Noto in Edinburgh (Image: Supplied)

He now oversees close to 100 staff across his four Edinburgh sites and last year released his first cookbook, Catalogued Ideas and Random Thoughts, based on notebooks from his time stateside and wider travels.

Elsewhere, three new Bib Gourmands were announced for the Republic of Ireland, while restaurants across England from The Three Horseshoes in Fordham to Higher Ground in Manchester.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guide, said: “It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded the Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

"These are establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking.

"The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times for the restaurant industry.”

tipo is located at 110 Hanover Street in Edinburgh.

