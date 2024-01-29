Rishi Sunak has defended his plan to gradually ban the sale of tobacco after his predecessor claimed he was extending the nanny state.
Liz Truss said the proposal which would effectively prevent the sale of cigarettes to anyone born on or after January 1 2009 was “profoundly unconservative.”
She said it would be “absurd” to be in a situation “where adults enjoy different rights based on their birthdate.”
READ MORE: Monkey escape Scotland: Search for macaque in Highlands
The Prime Minister has promised MPs a “free vote” on the plan, calling it a “matter of conscience” for parliamentarians.
He told broadcasters on Monday: “I don’t think there’s anything unconservative about caring about our children’s health.
“But on smoking, there’s been a long tradition in Parliament of these being free votes, which aren’t party political, people will have their own held views on that, that’s the same as it’s been in the past.
“So I respect that some people will disagree with me on this but I think this is the right long-term thing for our country. Smoking causes one in four cancer deaths. It’s responsible for a hospital admission every minute.
“And if we don’t do something about it, hundreds of thousands of people will die in the coming years and I think that we do have a chance to do something about it.”
The announcement came as the Prime Minister confirmed plans to ban disposable vapes, following a UK-wide consultation.
In Scotland, 82.3% supported restrictions on single-use vapes, while 73.4% favoured an outright ban.
The Scottish Government has said they will the back measures, using a Legislative Consent Motion to allow Westminster to legislate in Scotland. However, the disposables ban will need separate legislation in the Scottish Parliament.
READ MORE: Michael Gove: SNP wanted 'political points' from Covid
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told journalists the Prime Minister was only allowing his MPs a free vote on this to avoid a rebellion.
He told journalists: “I’ve also got concerns that apparently the Prime Minister is going to give his MPs a free vote because he doesn’t think that he’s able to hold his own team together.
“Luckily the Labour Party will always act in the national interest.
"We will vote for it and so this measure will go through. It’ll only go through because the Labour party is the grown-up in the room and is prepared to act in the national interest and vote for this important measure.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here