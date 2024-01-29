The body took to Facebook to share news of the discovery with its followers.

The post read: “It was very disappointing, to see today, that, what must be over a hundred tyres, have been dumped on the shores of Loch Ness.

“This was below a layby, close to Drumnadrochit, and at the bottom of a very steep escarpment, which will make removal difficult. Who would desecrate Loch Ness in such a way.”

The Ness District Salmon Fishery Board has reported the dumped tyres, which it says is of a “commercial scale quantity”, to SEPA.

The body noted its belief that, given the location of the tyres, abseiling or the use of a boat will be required to remove them.

The Herald has contacted SEPA for comment.