The ban, which officially began on December 11, 2023, is being enforced from Monday (January 29, 2024).

New rules will aim to address the "inconvenience" which "inconsiderate" parking causes to all road users, but particularly those with mobility issues, visual impairments, and people with pushchairs.

Why is pavement parking being banned in Edinburgh?





Edinburgh guide dog owner Elaine MacKenzie has said she was terrified when pavement parking forced her to walk on the road (Image: Edinburgh council)

The new rules come after national regulations giving councils the power to enforce came into effect in December last year.

The City of Edinburgh Council argues parking on pavements prevents people walking safely down streets and can be hazardous for people pushing prams or those with disabilities.

Pavement parking also causes damage to pavements, which is expensive to repair and can become a trip hazard, the council said.

Meanwhile, double parking can make it dangerous for vulnerable people to cross roads safely.

It prevents people in wheelchairs crossing the road when vehicles are parked next to dropped kerbs, and it can prevent communal bins from being emptied.

What will I get fined if I park on a pavement in Edinburgh?





Anyone caught breaking the new rules could be subject to a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days.

Parking attendants will be in place to enforce the ban, but members of the public can also report incorrectly parked vehicles on the Edinburgh council website.

Are there any exemptions to pavement parking in Edinburgh?





There are currently no exemptions to allow anyone to park on pavements or footways in Edinburgh.

The city council said it will monitor the impact of the new parking rules over the coming months to find out if any mitigation measures are needed.

However, emergency services vehicles will not be subject to these fines, and delivery drivers will be exempt from the double parking and dropped kerbs ban.