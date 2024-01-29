Edinburgh has become the first local authority in Scotland to ban pavement parking.
Drivers who park on pavements, dropped kerbs, or double park could be fined up to £100 as part of the new crackdown.
The ban, which officially began on December 11, 2023, is being enforced from Monday (January 29, 2024).
New rules will aim to address the "inconvenience" which "inconsiderate" parking causes to all road users, but particularly those with mobility issues, visual impairments, and people with pushchairs.
Why is pavement parking being banned in Edinburgh?
The new rules come after national regulations giving councils the power to enforce came into effect in December last year.
The City of Edinburgh Council argues parking on pavements prevents people walking safely down streets and can be hazardous for people pushing prams or those with disabilities.
Read more: Date set for enforcement of city's pavement parking ban
Pavement parking also causes damage to pavements, which is expensive to repair and can become a trip hazard, the council said.
Meanwhile, double parking can make it dangerous for vulnerable people to cross roads safely.
It prevents people in wheelchairs crossing the road when vehicles are parked next to dropped kerbs, and it can prevent communal bins from being emptied.
What will I get fined if I park on a pavement in Edinburgh?
Anyone caught breaking the new rules could be subject to a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days.
Parking attendants will be in place to enforce the ban, but members of the public can also report incorrectly parked vehicles on the Edinburgh council website.
Are there any exemptions to pavement parking in Edinburgh?
There are currently no exemptions to allow anyone to park on pavements or footways in Edinburgh.
The city council said it will monitor the impact of the new parking rules over the coming months to find out if any mitigation measures are needed.
However, emergency services vehicles will not be subject to these fines, and delivery drivers will be exempt from the double parking and dropped kerbs ban.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here