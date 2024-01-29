Six fire engines were called to the scene and the young people were rescued from a third floor window before being checked over by paramedics.

They did not require hospital treatment and there were no injuries as a result of the fire, which police are treating as deliberate.

READ MORE: Bumble conman barred from all contact with four female victims

A search of the building, which has lain empty since the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice moved from there to a new site in Bellahouston Park, also revealed the remains of an old cannabis cultivation in the basement.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney said he had written to Glasgow City Council's planning department to ask that the authority now serve an Urgent Work Notice under Section 49 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997 on the Category B listed terrace at Carlton Place.

This would give the owner a minimum of seven days notification of the council's intention to carry out emergency works considered urgently necessary to preserve the listed building and prescribe those works.

Mr Sweeney said: "It is right and proper that, as a minimum, steel shutters are swiftly put in place over all windows and doorways to prevent further arson attempts and to secure the future of the building.

"For far too long this building, most recently used as the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, has lay vacant and deteriorating.

"I was informed by Glasgow City Council in November, after I received complaints about the derelict condition of the building, that the property was actively in the process of being redeveloped under consents gained in 2020 for serviced apartments.

READ MORE: Female victims of Bumble conman tell of their fear during abusive relationships

"It is now clear that no redevelopment works are taking place.

"Glasgow City Council should explore all options available to them to bring the property back into use, including initially a Listed Building Repairs Notice to ensure the property is properly preserved, and if the owner shows no desire to repair the property, serve a Compulsory Purchase Order."

Carlton Place was designed by Peter Nicholson in 1802 as part of John Laurie's new town.

Mr Sweeney said: "This district has vast potential and could easily be developed into highly-attractive housing or office space with the potential for hospitality venues in the basement area, as is common in Edinburgh's Georgian New Town terraces."

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said its Building Standards team is aware of the building and that it is a partially-stalled demolition so the control of the site remains a health and safety responsibility for the owner A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.27am on Saturday, January 27 to reports of a building fire on Carlton Court, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised six appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the basement of a derelict building.

"Five people were removed from the building and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.

"Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are continuing into the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1471 of January 27, 2024."