A Scottish restaurant and bar group has revealed plans to double in size, creating another 800 jobs.
Buzzworks, which already employs more than 800 people and is owned by entrepreneur Kenny Blair, revealed the plans as it unveiled a 19% rise in revenues to £29.9 million for the year to April 30, 2023.
In spite of the rise in revenues, underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to £2.94m in the year to April 2023, from £3.95m in the prior 12 months.
Buzzworks noted the prior-year earnings figure had been “supported by the reduced VAT rate on food sales and the payment holiday on business rates”.
READ MORE: 'Difficult decision' as hotel on famous tourist route put up for sale
The Ayrshire-based hospitality group, which already has 19 venues, said negotiations were under way on another three.
It noted that its investment in new and existing venues totalled £4.7m in the year to April 30, including the opening of Scotts in Greenock as well as further expansion into the east coast with Thirty Knots in South Queensferry followed by the opening of Herringbone Abbeyhill on London Road in Edinburgh.
READ MORE: Landmark former hotel for sale years after devastating fire
Buzzworks added that it had also invested in the refurbishment of its current portfolio including Lido Troon, Scotts Largs, and Herringbone venues at Goldenacre in Edinburgh and North Berwick.
Kenny Blair, managing director of the family firm, said: “We have stuck to our plans for expansion, investment in our portfolio and development of our people and, despite challenging conditions, we’ve had a successful year. Our formula of investing in great properties in towns and suburbs across the country, introducing our unique blend of food, drink, style and service, is one that is working for us.”
READ MORE: 'Charming' landmark hotel on famous Scottish canal for sale
He added: “Hospitality is an integral part of life throughout the country and, without it, our towns and cities would be pretty miserable places to live. We want to continue to invest but we’re not immune to external factors coming our way that will impact the pace for growth. Our industry is experiencing pressures from increased property costs, increased rate of pay from [the] national living wage, and general overhead inflation including energy costs. We’re trying to navigate this and won’t compromise on our high standards.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
“The goal is for Scotland to be a place where hospitality businesses thrive rather than survive - communities where jobs and careers are created for local people in venues that can be enjoyed by all. This is what will drive us forward and we are confident the good momentum we are seeing will put us in the best possible position to fulfil our ambitious growth plan.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here