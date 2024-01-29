Developed under the Vita Group’s new brand, House of Social, the ground floor of the building could include a "bustling destination food hall" which would allow Glasgow’s concept restaurants to introduce their brand to the city centre.

Above this will be a provision for student housing.

Pictured: Student accommodation has been proposed for the former ABC building (Image: Supplied)

James Rooke, head of planning for Vita Group said: “Glasgow’s undersupply of student accommodation is well documented and continues to impact on Glasgow’s rental market, reducing available homes across the city.

"With this proposal, we aim to reduce this shortfall in available accommodation with homes specifically designed around the needs’ of students in their second and third year who tend to find their way into the residential rental landscape.”

The first public consultation event which will take place on Tuesday, February 13, at the Renfield Training Centre, 260 Bath Street, between 3pm and 7pm.

Initial plans will also be available to view online from February 13 on the consultation website here.

Mr Rooke continued: “As we start to formulate our ideas for this important landmark and engage stakeholders, we’re keen to canvas opinion and gain support from the community.

"Our aim is to regenerate this anchor site, bringing forward exciting plans for a vibrant food destination on the ground floor which celebrates community, creates a building which interjects with the adjacent buildings and importantly complements the framework set out for the Golden Z."

Pictured: The ground floor of the building could be used for a vibrant food destination (Image: Supplied)

The former ABC site sits between Sauchiehall Street and Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building.

As such, design proposals include an Urban Park providing "a space for all whilst respecting the world-famous Mackintosh architecture".

The Vita Group previously invested in Glasgow with an existing residence, Vita Student West End and a second proposal for a site on India Street which includes affordable housing and student accommodation currently going through planning.

Stuart Patrick, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said: “Sauchiehall Street has been identified as one of the biggest challenges we face, and the ABC is just one of the many current blights on this vital artery which highlight the scale of that challenge.

“It has, as a result, been singled out in the Council’s Golden Z report as deserving top priority for regeneration and renewal, so it is with open arms that we welcome Vita’s plans.

“Their track record speaks for itself, and we see this as a major step forward in the city’s regeneration journey.”

The ABC was previously one of the city's busiest and most renowned live-music venues, before it was devastated in the Glasgow Art School fire of June 15, 2018.

The historic former cinema-turned-nightclub has lain derelict since the fire spilled over to its roof, tearing through the B-listed structure and the Jumping Jacks pub adjoining.

In the past, the Sauchiehall Street building was been home to various cinemas under different owners as well and Ice Skating rink and the Hengler's Circus between 1904 and 1927.

It was first constructed in 1875, and was renovated many times over the decades, including being largely rebuilt in the 1920s.

Read more about the long and amazing history of the ABC building, here.