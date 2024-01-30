A pub in the Scottish Borders has been put up for sale, with offers around £150,000 sought for the freehold interest.
READ MORE: 'Difficult decision' as hotel on famous tourist route put up for sale
The Woodcutter in Galashiels is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which has hailed the sale as a “wonderful opportunity” for a new operator.
READ MORE: 'Charming' landmark hotel on famous Scottish canal for sale
The property agent said: “The Woodcutter pub is a quaint lounge bar located in a local shopping area on the outskirts of Galashiels. The charming property offers a large lounge bar-function room with split-level floor and a good-sized public bar.
READ MORE: Landmark former hotel for sale years after devastating fire
“Proud of its traditional origins, the pub oozes charm whilst offering a modern, full-fitted commercial kitchen and a well-equipped bar. The sale offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Martin Sutherland, at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Woodcutter pub is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known, established business in a prominent position within the quaint town of Galashiels.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here