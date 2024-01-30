The Woodcutter in Galashiels is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which has hailed the sale as a “wonderful opportunity” for a new operator.

The property agent said: “The Woodcutter pub is a quaint lounge bar located in a local shopping area on the outskirts of Galashiels. The charming property offers a large lounge bar-function room with split-level floor and a good-sized public bar.

“Proud of its traditional origins, the pub oozes charm whilst offering a modern, full-fitted commercial kitchen and a well-equipped bar. The sale offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business.”

Martin Sutherland, at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Woodcutter pub is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known, established business in a prominent position within the quaint town of Galashiels.”