Farming
By Alec Ross
Following the news that trade talks between the UK and Canada have been halted after the UK Government held the line on existing market barriers for the first time, NFU Scotland has expressed its wish that this should represent a permanent change in approach.
“Post-Brexit trade deals with major agricultural and manufacturing economies like Australia and New Zealand saw our agricultural interests and access to our food and drink sector used as cheap bargaining chips to secure what is seen as more lucrative market access for other sectors”, said NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy. “There was little or nothing in such trade deals for Scottish food or farming.
“But this robust approach on a Canadian deal is something that both Defra and the Department for International Trade must permanently adopt in the future”, he concluded.
Round-up
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 295p/kg and sold to 328p/kg, while heifers averaged 298p/kg and sold to 336p/kg on two occasions. Meanwhile, cast cows averaged 185p/kg and sold to 251p/kg or £1929/head, and Hoggs finally dropped on the week to average 300p/kg or £132/head, selling to £169 for Beltexes. Cast sheep averaged £104/head and sold to £220/head for Texel ewes.
Hoggets once again sold easily at Ayr yesterday and peaked at £168/head for a pair of Texels from Sandieston or to 329p/kg for Beltexes from Kilkerran, while Blackies peaked at £152/head for Lillielaw. Cast sheep held up well on the week and sold to £158 for a Texel from Ladywell Place, while Blue Texels from Dykes led the tup section at £147/head. And Cheviots from Borland led a large hill ewe section at £122/head.
Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday rose by 9p/head on the week to average 288p/kg and sold to 325p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks rose by the same amount to average 281p/kg and sold to 320p/kg. Beef-bred young bulls rose by 8p on the week to average 268p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, and, as across the country, prime hoggs fell slightly to an average of 300p/kg and sold to 424p/kg or £190/head.
And prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday were mostly unchanged on the week at an average of 290p/kg and sold to 334p/kg for a Limousin, while beef bred bullocks fell by 5p on the week to an average of 285p/kg and sold to 290p/kg for a Limousin cross.
Cast beef and dairy cows were unchanged on the week, selling to 175p/kg and 149p/kg respectively, and hoggs held up well to finish the day at an average of 292p/kg and a top price of £180/head or 363p/kg. Cast ewes met with demand and averaged £94/head (up £7 on the week) and sold to £258 for a Beltex.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here