A man has been arrested after a 'disturbance' outside a city centre tea lounge.

Police received a report of a disturbance outside Cup Tea Lounge on Renfield Street in Glasgow city centre around 6pm on Monday.

Officers attended and a man was arrested.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Renfield Street, Glasgow, around 6pm on Monday, 29 January. 

“Officers attended and a man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.” 