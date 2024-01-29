SFRS sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene.

The road was closed while the crews tackled the fire.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the fire has been extinguished and crews have left the scene.

They said: “We are no longer in attendance.

“Our crews got the initial call at 5.58pm. At the time, we had seven appliances in attendance and two specialists.

“The fire is extinguished and we left at 9.02pm.”