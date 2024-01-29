Fire crews are tackling a blaze which has broken out at a home in Aberdeen.

Police and fire crews were called to a report of a fire at a property on the city's Back Hilton Road around 6pm on Monday.

The road is currently closed to traffic from the junction at Ashgrove Road and Cattofield Terrace.

READ MORE: Man arrested after 'disturbance' outside Glasgow tea lounge

People have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated, with police asking residents in the surrounding area to keep windows and doors closed wherever possible.