WORK is poised to commence on the £1 million refurbishment of a hotel based in a historic Dundee building.
Percor Capital, owner of the IHG dual-branded Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites the City of Discovery, said the project will see the addition of a new bar, Eighteen Twenty-Two, as well as a new lobby and additional guest parking.
The new bar, which complements the existing Daisy Tasker restaurant, marks the date the building opened as Dundee’s oldest and, at the time, world’s largest linen mill.
It will feature a whisky library and offer locally produced gins and cocktails based on local brands and ingredients. Visitors will also be able to enjoy dishes made with local ingredients on the new bar menu including toasted bagels and flatbreads, bite-sized burger sliders and homemade house favourites such as pork and black pudding sausage rolls and haggis Scotch eggs.
The newly refurbished lobby in the boutique Hotel Indigo will include co-working spaces with "sought-after" city centre parking, branded coffee, and pastries available to purchase throughout the day. Work on the Eighteen Twenty-Two bar and new hotel reception is due to start in early February and expected to be open during Easter.
Jean-Pierre Permutt, director at Percor Capital, said: “We’ve enjoyed an incredible five years since opening Hotel Indigo in Dundee and are now delighted to unveil a new £1 million investment to elevate our offering even further.
“Regularly recognised as a cultural hotspot we see it only fit to add an incredible bar which captures the culture, spirit and history of the city. Eighteen Twenty-Two will reflect a vibrant tapestry of local flavour, international favourites, and a fantastic addition to the Hotel and its heritage.”
Manny Baber, general manager at Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites Dundee, said: “I am thrilled to announce our brand-new bar, Eighteen Twenty-Two, that celebrates our history whilst offering a stylish, modern space for guests and locals alike.
“We will be serving a rich mix of incredible local brands to discover alongside house favourites. Guests will be able to sample carefully curated wine, whisky and cocktail lists and tuck into small plates and homemade specials.
“This enhancement really elevates our guest experience to new heights and showcases our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience; you can indulge in a boutique hotel stay, relish upmarket three-course dining at our Daisy Tasker restaurant and savour exceptional pre- and post-dinner drinks in our brand-new bar, without even needing to step outside our doors.
“The additional renovations of our lobby and car park will also create an incredible co-working option for our local audience and corporate guests.”
