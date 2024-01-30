A Scottish castle on a site linked with William the Lion, King of Scotland, has been put on the market for sale.
Strutt & Parker is handling the property that has a long history connected to some of Scotland’s most notable families and comes with the opportunity to acquire a title, which is available by separate negotiation.
Alun Grassick, the current owner of Kelly Castle, Arbirlot, lives in Hong Kong and has the fortified tower house in Angus as his second home.
The Baron of Kelly, a retired accountant, bought title with the castle in 2001, and worked for KPMG for almost 30 years including as a corporate audit partner. Baronial titles were retained with land until 2004.
It has five double bedrooms, five bathrooms, and numerous public rooms, which include a basement bar, snooker room and cinema room.
"Its position and layout will suit a variety of buyers, particularly as a large family home and those with an interest in golf," the agent said.
"The owners constructed a private nine-hole golf course, and the castle is within close proximity of both Carnoustie golf course which has hosted The Open, and the home of golf at St Andrews."
It added that archives suggest that Philip de Moubray obtained lands in Angus from William the Lion, King of Scotland.
"He was an important noble in Scotland as he witnessed many of the king’s charters and was often employed in state affairs. It is probable that he was the first builder of a tower or castle on the south bank of the Elliot water."
Records show that in 1208 the Abbot and Convent of Arbroath granted to Philip de Moubray liberty to have an oratory or chapel for his private family within the court of his house of Kelly, but the existing building was built hundreds of years later.
The agent said Baron of Kelly has made "many improvements over his custodianship, including an impressive climate-controlled wine cellar and a nine-hole golf course.
David Law, head of Strutt & Parker, Edinburgh, said: "As castles come, Kelly Castle is certainly a special one.
"In immaculate condition, the present owners have worked tirelessly to create a practical family home within these turreted walls. Not only does a potential buyer have the opportunity to acquire a 16th century castle, and with this manageable 33 acres of grounds including a golf course, but the title of ‘Baron of Kelly’ to go with it.”
Mr Law also said: "The prime country house and estates market in Scotland has always held strong appeal, particularly to overseas buyers who are drawn to our romantic landscapes, ancient buildings, and historic tales.
"With Kelly Castle close to airports at Dundee and Edinburgh, I expect strong levels interest from overseas buyers looking for their own slice of Scotland. With an estate manager’s flat on site, and the knowledge that the building is in excellent condition – it’s a castle you really can just ‘lock up and leave’ if you suddenly need to catch a flight."
Strutt & Parker said the property is for sale at offers over £2.3 million.
