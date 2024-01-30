Orkney Islands Council faces a “significant” funding gap of £27 million over the next four years, auditors have found.
The Accounts Commission said that the local authority is delivering high-quality services but it must plan ahead for a financially sustainable future.
Serving around 22,000 people, Orkney Islands Council was noted to have relatively high costs and difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff.
An Accounts Commission report said the council had a “clear strategic direction” but it needed more urgency in its managing of capital projects.
Ronnie Hinds, chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Orkney Islands Council benefits massively from its rich natural resources and the legacy of its significant Strategic Reserve Fund, with money available to benefit the Orkney Islands and its local people.
“But facing a significant funding gap, the council needs to face reality and halt the unplanned depletion of reserves.
Read More: The New Highland Clearances: Find every article in the series here
“We need to see a robust plan delivered this year on how reserves will be used, to achieve lasting changes for local communities and future generations.
“A vital part of this will be continuing consultation with island communities.”
Conservative islands spokesman Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “Orkney Islands Council is not alone in facing significant challenges, after years of systemic underfunding and neglect by an increasingly authoritarian and centralising SNP government.
“The most recent blow has been Humza Yousaf’s failure to provide the real matched funding promised as a result of his unilateral announcement of a council tax freeze – without having given any thought to where the money would come from, or how essential services would be maintained.
“Orkney is lucky to have considerable natural resources and an enterprising and energetic population, but the shortfall as a result of the SNP’s economic mismanagement, and which this report highlights, remains a serious concern.”
Heather Woodbridge, depute leader of Orkney Islands Council, said: “Orkney Islands Council welcomes this external independent scrutiny by the Accounts Commission reporting on our performance and strategic direction as a local authority.
“The report commends the council on delivering a high-quality service which is valued by communities across Orkney, whilst highlighting budget challenges in the years ahead.
“It will now be for elected members to consider the findings of the report and decide on the necessary actions in committee.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here