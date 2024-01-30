He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained in what police are describing as a serious assault.

It's believed the man was targeted by his assailant or assailants, and police are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Robert McKinstray, from Cambuslang CID, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack, which left the victim with serious injuries.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or anyone with information on the incident, to please contact police.

“I would also urge any motorists who were traveling through that area and may have dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0603 of 25 January, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.