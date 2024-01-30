Two women were killed in a house fire in Aberdeen, with a baby taken to hospital.

At around 6pm on Monday, 29 January emergency services were called to a property on Back Hilton Road in the city.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, with a baby taken to hospital as a precaution but later released.

Neighbours were evacuated before the fire service extinguished the blaze, with the road closed temporarily.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”