Apprenticeships can benefit any business, often helping contribute fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.
Businesses can develop a skilled, loyal, and innovative workforce by offering cost-effective training through apprenticeships.
One recent study found that 85% of apprentices stay in employment with a further 64% continuing to work for the same employer.
If you think apprenticeships would benefit your business but you're not sure how to attract an apprentice, these are our five top tips to help you.
How to attract apprentices to your business
Consider your audience
Ensure that your marketing strategy aligns with your target audience. Often, apprenticeships appeal to young individuals who are just finishing their education and are seeking practical experience or an alternative to traditional higher education.
Many young individuals may be unfamiliar with apprenticeships and what they entail. Therefore, it’s crucial to provide as much information as possible, highlighting the skills gained and how the apprenticeship aligns with their career goals.
Answering common questions asked by prospective apprentices plays a pivotal role in addressing their uncertainties and providing essential insights. Some common questions include:
- Where can I find an apprenticeship?
- When should I apply for an apprenticeship?
- How will an apprenticeship allow me to progress within my career?
- What might a typical week be like as an apprentice?
- How long does it take to complete?
- What happens when the apprenticeship comes to an end?
Addressing these questions within marketing materials, helps apprentices gain clarity and confidence in finding the right apprenticeship for them.
Create a compelling job description
Regardless of your business and industry, it would help if you crafted a clear, engaging job description to clearly outline the responsibilities, learning opportunities, benefits, and potential career paths within the apprenticeship programme.
Businesses should create job descriptions that articulate the responsibilities and support available through their apprenticeship programmes. This detailed information helps attract the right candidates and sets clear expectations for the role.
Six things you’ll want to include in a good job description are:
- Job title and responsibilities
- Learning objectives
- Required qualifications and experience
- Promote the support you offer
- Future career opportunities
- Application process
Advertise online
Online marketing is an ideal way to promote apprenticeships due to its wide reach and accessibility. Using digital channels allows businesses to target a diverse audience, spanning various demographics and geographic locations, increasing the visibility of apprenticeship opportunities to a broader pool of potential candidates.
Some online channels you can use to advertise are:
- Website
- Drive awareness of your message with digital display advertising
- Targeting the right audience enables the minimising of wastage
- Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)
- Social media
Content marketing
Content marketing is another powerful way for businesses to educate and engage their audience. By creating informative content, such as articles, videos, or guides, businesses can showcase the value of their apprenticeship programmes. It also provides the perfect opportunity to address common queries and provide insight into the skills and experiences apprentices can gain.
This approach not only builds brand credibility but also serves as a resource hub for individuals seeking detailed information about the apprenticeship.
Here are some ideas of engaging content you can share:
- Success stories
- Testimonials
- Day-in-the-life content from current or past apprentices
Connect with educational institutions
If your target market is typically students, then it is a good idea to partner with some of the local educational institutions in your area. By collaborating with schools, colleges, and training centres you can give presentations, career guidance sessions, or host workshops to showcase the benefits and opportunities available for students within your company.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here