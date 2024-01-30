An earthquake has struck the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 7.30pm on Monday.
It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre.
Reports described people saying “the whole house creaked”, “all the windows and doors rattled” and “the sofa seemed to vibrate”.
Others told BGS they “thought someone had crashed into the house” and “it was like a large explosion nearby”.
READ MORE: Earthquake measuring 2.0 shakes village on Christmas Eve
Some people took to social media to share their experience of the quake, which had its epicentre in the north west of the island near the village of Dervaig.
One person on Mull posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Anyone else here on the Isle of Mull think we’ve had a couple of earth tremors this evening? Like a rumbling train in a tunnel and lasting for a good number of seconds.”
Another person wrote: “We heard a weird bang and the glasses and plates in the dresser started rattling.”
Earlier on Monday, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Moidart in the Highlands at around 2.24pm, while a 1.1 magnitude quake hit Morvern, also in the Highlands, at 1.10pm.
All three quakes were at a depth of 7km.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here