Damage to a recently-discovered medieval gate that is believed to have been caused by musket balls at the time of the siege has been uncovered by Stirling Council archaeologist, Dr Murray Cook, and a team of volunteers.

The gate is located by the cemetery and Cowane’s Hospital at the western edge of the walls that guard the castle and was found during the discovery of a new defensive tower at the castle last November.

Dr Cook reckons the damage at the gate is evidence of a previously unknown attacking probe on the castle’s defences by Jacobite troops 278 years ago.

Damage to a recently-discovered medieval gate that is believed to have been caused by musket balls (Image: Stirling Council)

Dr Cook said: “It’s remarkable that we’re still finding out new things about Scotland’s best preserved city wall. To stand where Jacobites and defenders of the city stood and not just glared at each other but exchanged shots is an astonishing experience!”

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “Stirling Council Archives has a letter from Bonnie Prince Charlie promising bloodshed if his forces weren’t allowed through the city gates in January 1746. The town council met and decided to avoid violence and destruction of property and let him in.

; the gap between Cowane’s hospital and the cemetery. (Image: Stirling Council)

“Thankfully, we don’t have that sort of problem on council agendas anymore, but it would have been fascinating to be a fly on the wall to hear the debate!

"As we begin Stirling’s 900th anniversary year, Stirling continues to give up secrets from its rich past and this discovery is another reminder of just how varied and important Stirling is to the history of Scotland and the United Kingdom.

“It’s little wonder that people from all across the world come to Stirling to experience our story and we look forward to welcoming visitors during this special milestone year."