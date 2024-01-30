A new sighting of a monkey on the loose from a Highlands zoo has sparked a fresh search this morning.
The male Japanese macaque, which escaped from Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig on Sunday (January 28), was spotted in the area on Tuesday (January 30).
Expert keepers are patrolling the location using a variety of techniques to coax the missing primate, with the help of a thermal imaging drone.
Highland Wildlife Park said: "There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.
"Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search."
It comes after locals spotted the animal clambering on bird feeders and people's garden fences.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has offered to support the search with its special thermal drone, usually dispatched to find missing people.
The zoo has asked locals to bring any potential food sources like bird feeders of food waste inside, to encourage the monkey to return to the zoo if he gets hungry.
Members of the public have been advised not to approach the macaque, though he is not presumed dangerous to humans or pets.
Anyone who sees the monkey is urged to contact the zoo's hotline on 07933928377.
Zookeepers are patrolling the local area in the Cairngorms National Park to locate and return the missing primate, which is one of a group of Japanese macaques living at the wildlife park.
The animals kept at the zoo, which is part of Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, are part of the European endangered species programme.
Also known as snow monkeys, in the wild they are the most northerly living non-human primates and are the subject of the Three Wise Monkeys maxim 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil'.
They live in large social groups known as troops which have a strict dominance hierarchy.
