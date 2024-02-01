Because of its diverse and cultural background, Glasgow was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas, and where better place to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.

This sensational show visits Glasgow until February 18 Audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas production (Image: Circus Vegas)Silverburn Shopping Centre, Green Car Park Glasgow, G53 6AG

Friday, Feb 2 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, Feb 3 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, Feb 4 - 2pm & 5pm

Friday, Feb 9 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, Feb 10 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, Feb 11 - 2pm & 5pm

Monday, Feb 12 - 3pm & 7pm

Tuesday, Feb 13 - 3pm & 7pm

Wednesday, Feb 14 - 3pm & 7pm

Thursday, Feb 15 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Friday, Feb 16 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, Feb 17 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, Feb 18 - midday & 3pm

Grab yourself DISCOUNTED TICKETS to see the show when using PROMO CODE - ACROBAT.

One for the petrol heads (Image: Circus Vegas)

Witness 'Duo Alambria', preforming a sensational high wire act, flying all the way in from Spain & Africa to perform.

Or the incomparable 'Didyk Troupe' from Ukraine on the 'acrobatic swing' flying through the air in feats that are hardly believable!

One for the petrolheads is the stunt riding team performing the famous Globe of Death. The most death-defying trick ever completed! Watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot, loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.

Laugh at Edy the Clown's escapades. A legendary figure in the circus industry, Edy will keep you amused throughout the show, while the circuses dancers wow the audience with their performances and sparkly costumes.

Plus, acts, such as - Hair Hanging, Diabolo manipulation, Hula Hoop, Skating, and Juggling, all with their unique twists.

This really is an event with something for everyone, if you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker, family, or just wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The show will run for approximately two hours and be housed in a theatre style circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable seating.

Circus Vegas’s name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat, fun and with something for all ages! And with a limited run of shows performing in Glasgow make sure you get your tickets fast!

Visit circusvegasuk.com/book-tickets (via the Ticketmaster link)