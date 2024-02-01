Brought to you by
Circus Vegas
From the producers of some of the world’s finest circuses and the best acts from all four corners of the globe comes a brand-new Circus Vegas show specially created for a brilliant Scottish Tour.
Merging Las Vegas traditions and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas production, music, and show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Because of its diverse and cultural background, Glasgow was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas, and where better place to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.
This sensational show visits Glasgow until February 18Silverburn Shopping Centre, Green Car Park Glasgow, G53 6AG
Friday, Feb 2 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Saturday, Feb 3 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sunday, Feb 4 - 2pm & 5pm
Friday, Feb 9 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Saturday, Feb 10 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sunday, Feb 11 - 2pm & 5pm
Monday, Feb 12 - 3pm & 7pm
Tuesday, Feb 13 - 3pm & 7pm
Wednesday, Feb 14 - 3pm & 7pm
Thursday, Feb 15 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Friday, Feb 16 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Saturday, Feb 17 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sunday, Feb 18 - midday & 3pm
PROMO OFFER!
Grab yourself DISCOUNTED TICKETS to see the show when using PROMO CODE - ACROBAT. Either claim your discount booking online at: circusvegasuk.com/book-tickets (via the ticketmaster.co.uk link) or by calling the box office on 07494774008 or 07494774009.
- Witness 'Duo Alambria', preforming a sensational high wire act, flying all the way in from Spain & Africa to perform.
- Or the incomparable 'Didyk Troupe' from Ukraine on the 'acrobatic swing' flying through the air in feats that are hardly believable!
- One for the petrolheads is the stunt riding team performing the famous Globe of Death. The most death-defying trick ever completed! Watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot, loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere.
- Laugh at Edy the Clown's escapades. A legendary figure in the circus industry, Edy will keep you amused throughout the show, while the circuses dancers wow the audience with their performances and sparkly costumes.
- Plus, acts, such as - Hair Hanging, Diabolo manipulation, Hula Hoop, Skating, and Juggling, all with their unique twists.
- This really is an event with something for everyone, if you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker, family, or just wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.
The show will run for approximately two hours and be housed in a theatre style circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable seating.
Circus Vegas’s name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat, fun and with something for all ages! And with a limited run of shows performing in Glasgow make sure you get your tickets fast!
BOOK NOW!
Visit circusvegasuk.com/book-tickets (via the Ticketmaster link) and enter PROMO CODE: ACROBAT to grab your discounted tickets today.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article